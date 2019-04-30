Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad because people wanted him to: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday rubbished the claims that Congress president Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad as he was unsure of his fate from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat.
"It is not a sign of insecurity. Rahul went to Wayanad because our party cadres in Kerala asked him to. The people of Amethi have encouraged him to represent both south and the north," Priyanka told reporters here.
Talking about her decision of not contesting from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat she said, "I did not pull out of Varanasi. I took the advice of all the senior leaders of the party and all my colleagues in Uttar Pradesh. They firmly felt that I had the responsibility of looking after all the seats. Even today, they want me to campaign in their constituencies. I did what my party asked me to do."
Amethi will go to polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.
