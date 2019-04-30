JUST IN
Technical issue hits AFC gate service at Kaushambi metro station, resolved later

ANI  |  General News 

The AFC gate service at Kaushambi metro station on Tuesday was hit by a technical issue, leaving commuters stranded for a while.

"Blue Line Update -- The AFC gate service has been affected at Kaushambi due to a technical issue. Entry/Exit services are being handled manually. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) wrote on their Twitter handle.

Later, the DMRC said that the technical issue was resolved.

"The technical issue has been resolved. Thank you for your patience," read another tweet.

It is to be noted that Kaushambi falls on the Blue Line, which is Delhi Metro's busiest line.

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 17:53 IST

