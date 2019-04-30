Technical issue hits AFC gate service at Kaushambi metro station, resolved later

The AFC gate service at metro station on Tuesday was hit by a technical issue, leaving commuters stranded for a while.

"Blue Line Update -- The AFC gate service has been affected at due to a technical issue. Entry/Exit services are being handled manually. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience," the (DMRC) wrote on their handle.

Later, the DMRC said that the technical issue was resolved.

"The technical issue has been resolved. Thank you for your patience," read another tweet.

It is to be noted that falls on the Blue Line, which is Delhi Metro's busiest line.

