Congress, SP-BSP can never give India a strong government: PM Modi

The and (BSP) had always played divisive in and their coalition will come to an end on May 23, said on Tuesday.

"The places where SP did not have its vote banks used to be neglected when it was in power. The BSP did the same when they got the chance. They were always at each other's throat in the past. This coalition is a result of their greed for power and it will end on May 23 right after the results are announced," said Modi at an election rally here.

He also said the or the SP-BSP coalition can never give a strong government to the country and that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will decide whether could become a superpower or not.

"This election is above who forms the government and who wins the seat. It is about the position will achieve in the 21st century. The whole country wants to become a superpower, but this job cannot be done by a weak government. The SP-BSP or the and its 'mahamilawati' parties can never give India a strong government," he added.

He further asserted that terrorism not only takes lives but also hampers the nation's growth. Parties like SP-BSP were not efficient enough to take care of the security concerns of India.

"Everybody says that terror incidents in India have come down since we came to power. I would like to point out that they have decreased, but we want to put an end to it forever. Parties like SP-BSP can never solve India's terror problems and tackle the security concerns it faces," he said.

Bahraich Lok Sabha seat in will go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 6. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

