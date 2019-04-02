Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad will get Kerala national recognition: Oommen Chandy

Committee (AICC) OommenChandy on Monday said will get recognition at the level as is set to contest LokSabha elections from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Chandy said, "It is for the first time that a from the (Rahul Gandhi) is participating in an election in "

The former of added that the Congress was invited to other states of to contest the polls, but he chose Kerala which is a matter of pride for the state.

On March 31, senior Congress AK Antony had announced that will be contesting from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala in addition to Amethi in

Kerala, which has 20 seats, goes to polls in a single phase on April 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)