Rahul Gandhi extends greetings on formation day of various states

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday congratulated the people of various states on the occasion of their respective Foundation Day.
Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are observing their Foundation Day today.
"Each state in India was formed on the foundation of democratic values which need to be protected at all costs. Best wishes to our brothers & sisters for their state formation days," the Congress leader said.
Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people on the formation day of their respective states.
