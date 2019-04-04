Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad in Kerala on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
South India 'feels hostility' from Modi, standing from Wayanad to express support for people: Rahul
Rahul to contest LS polls from Wayanad, Amethi (2nd Lead)
Why Wayanad could be a safe seat for Rahul Gandhi
Why Wayanad is safest seat for Rahul Gandhi
Everyone in Congress wants to campaign for Rahul
-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive here on Thursday to file his nomination from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.
Gandhi is scheduled to reach Wayanad at 11 am, Congress general secretary K C Venugopa said on Thursday.
He will later fly to Nagpur in Maharashtra to address a rally.
The state party unit had requested Gandhi to contest from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency which fell vacant following the death of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president M I Shanavas last year.
Shanavas was elected to Lok Sabha for consecutive two terms - 2009 and 2014 -- from the Wayanad seat which came into existence in 2009.
Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi will also be contesting from the Congress stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh where he will face Union Minister Smriti Irani.
Congress is contesting on 16 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala leaving four seats for its allies - two for Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and one each for Kerala Congress (Mani) and Socialist Party (RSP).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU