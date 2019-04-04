JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Britney Spears checks into psychiatric facility
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad in Kerala on Thursday

ANI  |  Politics 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive here on Thursday to file his nomination from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Gandhi is scheduled to reach Wayanad at 11 am, Congress general secretary K C Venugopa said on Thursday.

He will later fly to Nagpur in Maharashtra to address a rally.

The state party unit had requested Gandhi to contest from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency which fell vacant following the death of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president M I Shanavas last year.

Shanavas was elected to Lok Sabha for consecutive two terms - 2009 and 2014 -- from the Wayanad seat which came into existence in 2009.

Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi will also be contesting from the Congress stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh where he will face Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Congress is contesting on 16 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala leaving four seats for its allies - two for Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and one each for Kerala Congress (Mani) and Socialist Party (RSP).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 10:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU