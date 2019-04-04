Mayawati sells BSP tickets for Rs 15-20 crore each, alleges Maneka Gandhi

and candidate from Sultanpur constituency has accused BSP supremo of selling party tickets for Rs 15-20 crore each.

"Everybody knows sells party tickets and even her party members take pride in telling this. She has 77 houses and residents of those houses say with pride that takes Rs 15-20 crore either in diamonds or in cash," she told a public gathering on Wednesday.

alleged that members who bought party tickets, are "musclemen" and they would eventually extract the money from the common people.

"I ask these armed men that from where they get Rs 15-20 crore for giving it to Mayawati? They would eventually extract Rs 15-20 crore from the common people," she said.

Polling in will be held in all the seven phases of the elections from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

While will contest from Sultanpur, her son, Varun Gandhi, will be in the fray from Pilibhit.

