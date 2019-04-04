PM Modi left his wife without saying talaq even once: Ajit Singh

Prime Narendra Modi, who claims to be an advocate of women's rights and triple talaq, allegedly left his wife without saying "talaq" even once, (RLD) chief has said.

"He claims he never lies but he has never said a truth till date. Children are taught to speak the truth, but his parents did not teach him that. He claims he is an advocate of women's rights, triple talaq, but he never said it to his wife even once and left her," Singh said on Wednesday at a rally here.

A former Union Minister, Singh is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Muzaffarnagar in The seat is currently held by of BJP.

Singh's son, Jayant Chaudhary, is in the fray from the Baghpat seat. The constituency had elected and his father several times earlier.

As a partner of SP-BSP alliance, RLD will be putting up candidates from three Lok Sabha seats in UP. SP is contesting 37 seats and BSP 38, while the alliance has left two seats-- and Amethi--for

UP will vote in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

