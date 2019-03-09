Rahul, Priyanka to attend CWC meet, address rally in Gujarat on March 12

-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi will attend a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on March 12 and later address a rally at Adlaj in Gujarat, party sources said on Saturday.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will also attend the CWC meet, they said.
This will be the first meeting of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of Congress, for Priyanka Gandhi.
The meeting in Ahmedabad was scheduled on February 28, but it was postponed following tensions between India and Pakistan. The rally in Adlaj will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the sources said.
Meanwhile, the Congress top brass is slated to hold a strategy session this evening. It will be chaired by Sonia Gandhi and attended by senior party leaders Jairam Ramesh, Anand Sharma and P Chidambaram.
The Congress leaders will discuss the party's strategy to counter BJP on national issues, the sources said. Congress is preparing resolutions as well.
