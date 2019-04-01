Rahul promises change in 'city administration' if voted to power

on Monday promised changes in the way the city administration is being run today "to improve the quality of life in cities" if voted to power.

"To improve the quality of life in our cities, we will move to directly elected Mayors with 5 years terms and elected councils," he said in a tweet.

"The administration will be run by multidisciplinary teams of specialists and experts accountable to and the council," he said.

Taking a dig at BJP and for promising 100 smart cities within five years, he said: "Real smart cities are built by good leaders."

On Sunday Rahul had tweeted: "Today, there are 22 lakh job vacancies in the government sector. We will have these vacancies filled by March 31, 2020. Devolution of funds from the Centre to each state government for healthcare, education, etc., will be linked to these vacant positions being filled."

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

