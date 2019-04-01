Yogi refers Indian Army as 'Modi ji ki sena', draws flak from Opposition

has referred the as "Modi ji ki sena" while drawing a comparison between the steps taken by the BJP-led central government against terrorism and the previous government.

"Things which were impossible for SP-BSP, are now possible; it is possible since Modi is here. used to feed biryani to terrorists but Modi ji ki sena ( Narendra Modi's army) gives them only golis and golas (bullets and bombs). This is the difference," the said while addressing a rally here.

" used to encourage terrorists. The BJP government is breaking the backs of and backed terrorists by striking their camps, under the leadership of PM Modi," he added.

The comment of the drew criticism from the opposition parties.

"It is shocking to hear the UP CM saying that the is the 'Modi Sena'. Such blatant personalisation and usurping our beloved is an insult and a humiliation. We are proud of our Army. They belong to all. They are a great asset of our nation, and not a cassette of the BJP. People of this country must stand up and reject this statement," tweeted

Congress tweeted, "Now CM Adityanath renamed Indian Army as 'Modi ki Sena'. This is an insult to our armed forces. They are India's Armed Forces not the private army of Prachaar Mantri. Adityanath must apologise."

will go to poll for its 80 parliamentary constituencies starting from April 11.

