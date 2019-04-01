North, central India to be warmer than normal from April to June: IMD

The Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said the average temperature between April and June is likely to be 0.5 degrees higher than normal in North and

"The April to June (AMJ) season average maximum temperatures are likely to be warmer than normal by 0.5 degree Celsius over most of the meteorological subdivisions from and some subdivisions from Near normal maximum temperatures are likely in the remaining subdivisions," IMD said in its seasonal outlook for the next three months.

IMD also added that the temperatures are expected to be near normal in the rest of the country.

The northwest subdivision of the IMD comprises Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, while subdivision comprises Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and

"The seasonal average minimum and mean temperatures over West are likely to be above normal by more than 1 degree Celsius," the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)