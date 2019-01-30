Rahul should not politically capitalise on courtesy visit to Parrikar: Goa minister

should not try to take political advantage of personal meetings, said Minister for Animal Husbandry in reference to his meeting with on Tuesday.

"One should realise that when you come to enquire about a person's health, it should be limited to that. He should not try to capitalise that and say something on the contrary. When meetings take place one-on-one between two people, so many things can be said about each other," Godinho told ANI.

Subsequent to his meeting with the Chief Minister, Rahul at a rally in Kochi said that Parrikar "clearly denied" any involvement in the new fighter jet deal "orchestrated" by to "benefit"

"Friends, the ex- clearly stated that he has nothing to do with the new deal that was orchestrated by Mr to benefit Anil Ambani," Rahul said.

Expressing his reservations to Rahul's statement, Godinho said: "When we extend civil courtesies to each other, we may belong to different political parties, it should remain at that. One should not get in it. Now if big leaders start getting into such things, I think it is not the right thing to do."

The on December 14, 2018, had dismissed all petitions seeking court-monitored probe into the deal with France, saying that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal. The top court said it was not its job to go into the issue of pricing.

The party had, earlier this month, released an audio clip claiming that Parrikar possessed all files related to the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)