Thunderstorm, hail likely in Delhi over next few days

Thunderstorms accompanied by over the next two days are set to see temperatures dip further in the capital, which recorded a minimum of 5.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal.

Dense fog and low visibility also caused 12 trains to be delayed in the capital.

The minimum temperature recorded is four degrees below normal for this time of the year, and the capital is expected to witness light rains today with thunderstorms and predicted for the next few days. Dense fog is also very likely over the next few days at isolated places in Delhi, according to

The System of Air Quality and Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) recorded at 12.25 pm on Wednesday the overall air quality of the National Capital Region as 'very poor', with the air quality index (AQI) at 266.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius.

