Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar takes charge as Vice Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, AVSM, VSM assumed charge as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff on Wednesday.
An alumnus of National Defence Academy at Khadakvasla in Pune, he was commissioned into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy on July 1, 1982.
He is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and has attended the Army Higher Command Course at Mhow as well as the Expeditionary Operations Course at Quantico, Virginia, USA.
The Admiral has held various challenging Staff and Command assignments during his distinguished naval career spanning more than three decades.
After having completed his specialisation in Navigation and Direction at Kochi in 1989, he served as the Navigating Officer of Indian Naval Ships Beas, Nilgiri, Ranvir and Vikrant.
