Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar takes charge as Vice Chief of Naval Staff

G Ashok Kumar, AVSM, VSM assumed charge as of the Naval Staff on Wednesday.

An alumnus of Defence Academy at Khadakvasla in Pune, he was commissioned into the Branch of the on July 1, 1982.

He is a graduate of in Wellington and has attended the Army Higher Command Course at Mhow as well as the Expeditionary Operations Course at Quantico, Virginia, USA.

The has held various challenging Staff and Command assignments during his distinguished naval career spanning more than three decades.

After having completed his specialisation in Navigation and Direction at Kochi in 1989, he served as the of Indian Naval Ships Beas, Nilgiri, Ranvir and Vikrant.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)