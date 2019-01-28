Rahul, Sonia enjoy lunch at Fisherman's Wharf restaurant

and visited the popular restaurant in south on Sunday.

Goa-based Rachna Fernandes, who was dining at the same restaurant along with her relatives, told ANI that Rahul took photographs and her and patrons of the seafood restaurant.

"When I asked him for a photograph, he said he would oblige after he settles the bill. Once the bill was paid by him, Rahul took a picture with me," said Fernandes.

Fernandes also shared the photograph on and wrote, "Awed by his charm and modesty".

Rahul and arrived in on January 26 on a private plane and are residing in a five-star resort.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)