Rahul, Sonia enjoy lunch at Fisherman's Wharf restaurant

ANI  |  General News 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi visited the popular Fisherman's Wharf restaurant in south Goa on Sunday.

Goa-based dentist Rachna Fernandes, who was dining at the same restaurant along with her relatives, told ANI that Rahul took photographs and her and patrons of the seafood restaurant.

"When I asked him for a photograph, he said he would oblige after he settles the bill. Once the bill was paid by him, Rahul took a picture with me," said Fernandes.

Fernandes also shared the photograph on Instagram and wrote, "Awed by his charm and modesty".

Rahul and Sonia arrived in Goa on January 26 on a private plane and are residing in a five-star resort.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 12:27 IST

