Ready to step down: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

-
ALSO READ
Kannada should stay as the main language, Siddaramaiah
Anybody can become CM in democracy: Kumaraswamy on Siddaramaiah's remark
Siddaramaiah urges Kumaraswamy not to shift film city project
Gowda, Kumaraswamy "most opportunistic" politicians:
Karnataka ministers to tour drought-hit districts
-
An agitated Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he is ready to step down as Congress MLAs reportedly said "Siddaramaiah is their leader'.
He said, "Congress MLAs say Siddaramaiah is their leader, Congress leaders have to watch all that issues, I'm not the concerned person for it. If they want to continue with it, I'm ready to step down. They're crossing line... Congress leaders must control their MLAs."
More details awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU