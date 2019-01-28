JUST IN
Ready to step down: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

ANI  |  Politics 

An agitated Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he is ready to step down as Congress MLAs reportedly said "Siddaramaiah is their leader'.

He said, "Congress MLAs say Siddaramaiah is their leader, Congress leaders have to watch all that issues, I'm not the concerned person for it. If they want to continue with it, I'm ready to step down. They're crossing line... Congress leaders must control their MLAs."

More details awaited.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 11:28 IST

