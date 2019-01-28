MDMK functionary arrested over defamatory post about PM Modi

Sathiyaraj Balu, a functionary of the (MDMK), has been arrested by police for uploading a defamatory post about

Balu has been booked under Sections 504 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Hindu Makkal Katchi and the had earlier brought the matter to police's notice and lodged a complaint against Balu demanding action.

Police said that Sathiyaraj morphed the picture of Modi wherein he is seen carrying a begging bowl. The photograph was posted before the Prime Minister's visit to to lay the foundation stone of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

