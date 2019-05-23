Rahul will be next PM, says Maken; Meenakshi Lekhi calls opposition nervous

Ajay Maken, the party candidate from parliamentary constituency, said that will be the next of the country.

"The results will be definitely in favour of We are expecting that will win and form the government. will be the PM. The fight in is between and Congress," Maken told ANI.

Pitted against BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi, Maken is eyeing to wrestle back the seat, which he lost to Lekhi in 2014

The Congress met supporters at his office ahead of the counting and expressed confidence that his party will form the government at the centre even as several exit polls predict victory for the NDA government.

Recently 22 political parties moved demanding counting of VVPAT slips before the counting of Electronic Voting Machine. The polling body, however, rejected the opposition parties' demand on the basis of the impracticability of its implementation and cited Supreme Court's order on the subject.

Lekhi, Maken's opponent, called the opposition's demand baseless.

"The opposition parties are nervous and that's why they are questioning the EVMs. These voting machines led to victory of the in the Delhi assembly elections, of Chnadrababu Naidu in elections and Mamata Banerjee in polls," Lekhi said.

The counting of votes in 542 constituencies began on Thursday amidst tight security, capping a two-month long election process which witnessed high-octane campaigning and charges of tampering EVMs and violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)