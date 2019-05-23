LS polls: Leaders offer prayers as counting of votes begins

Before their political fate comes out of machines, leaders from parties across the visited temples and offered prayers in cities across the country on Thursday morning.

Former Mizoram and Thiruvananthapuram BJP candidate offered prayers at Ayya Guru Ashram in Thycaud,

After offering prayers, said he was "very much confident" of snatching the parliamentary constituency from sitting MP "For the development of and welfare of its people, I think the state should move along with the NDA government in Delhi," he said.

Besides Tharoor, Rajasekharan is also facing Left candidate C Divakaran.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy offered prayers at in Jayanagar in Bengaluru, while his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is debuting as JD(S) candidate from Mandya, visited in Mysore.

Bengaluru South BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya, who offered his prayers at a temple here in Karnataka, said: "I am sure we will win. I am confident I will be able to contribute to legislation and policy-making in this country."

Ravi Kishan, who is fighting for the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, performed puja at his residence in the city. "With the blessings of Lord Shiva, BJP will register a historic victory," he said.

Senior Digvijaya Singh, who is facing Malegaon blasts accused and BJP candidate Pragya Thakur, for the seat, also visited a temple in a city in

Meanwhile, supporters performed 'havan' outside the party headquarters in New

Counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats has begun at 8 am today. Seven-phased ended on May 19.

