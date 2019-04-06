RailTel introduces Paperless working system in South Central Railways zone and Guntur division

The on Thursday inaugurated the E-Office (paperless) system in South Central Railways zone (SCR) and Guntur division, which was introduced by RailTel, a Miniratna PSU under

The new system would provide a reliable, efficient and effective way to handle office files and documents.

SCR zone and Guntur division are the first railway establishments to adopt RailTel E-Office project is a Mission Mode Project (MMP) under programme of the

RailTel has taken up the initiative to build access from the ground to enable unparalleled E-Office infrastructure. The project was assigned to with four modules: Management System (eFile), (KMS) Collaboration & Messaging Services (CAMS) & Personnel Information Management System (PIMS).

The paperless system aims to usher in more efficient, effective and transparent inter-government and intra-government transactions and processes. It will be built, as a single reusable system by bribing together independent functions and system under a framework to enhance transparency, increasing accountability and transforming the government work, culture, and ethics.

However, the implementation work of the SCR zone would be completed by June 19 whereas the work for the zonal headquarters and one division will be completed by December 19 and it will benefit to millions of employees of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)