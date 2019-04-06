LV Subrahmanyam took charge as the chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning.
Yesterday, the Election Commission of India appointed senior IAS officer Subrahmanyam as chief secretary.
Prior to taking charge of his responsibility, Subrahmanyam visited the temple of goddess "Kanakadurga" in Vijayawada to seek her blessings.
While interacting with media, Subrahmanyam said he is "not under any pressure and that his appointment is merely an extension in his 36-year long service".
ECI has shifted Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha to a non-election post. The ECI move comes just days after it summoned Punetha to seek an explanation for defying its orders transferring Intelligence DG AB Venkateswara Rao on March 26 following complaints that he was acting in a biased manner favouring the ruling TDP.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU