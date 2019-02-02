Rajasthan: 40-year-old woman mauled to death by tiger

A 40-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger in district of on Saturday.

confirmed that the woman was killed by the tiger.

"As per the preliminary information and investigation, it has been confirmed that the tiger has killed the woman. We are talking the dead body for the postmortem," he said.

The family of the deceased has been demanding monetary support of Rs 20 lakh and a government job for one family member.

In response to this, Katara said: "There is no such provision so far. We will see what can do. "

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)