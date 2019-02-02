Ex-Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum president joins PDP, will contest LS polls from Baramulla

-
Former Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Forum (JKTF) president Abdul Qayoom Wani on Saturday joined the PDP. He will contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Baramulla constituency in North Kashmir.
Addressing the media here, Wani said: "Today, I renounce my 28-year long trade union career where I have struggled a lot, fought many battles and served selflessly and with commitment. My friends urged me to consider this (politics) and after their request, (Mehbooba Mufti) madam's request, and considering PDP's political vision, I have decided that PDP is the only organisation that can help me contribute".
He hailed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, saying that his decision was greatly influenced by the latter's contributions towards development in the state, towards resolving the political issues in the state, the atmosphere he helped create to advance talks between India, Pakistan and the Hurriyat Conference, among others.
On Friday, Wani resigned from the membership of the JKTF, Teachers Joint Action Committee and the Employees Joint Action Committee to join the PDP.
Following his address, Mehbooba evaded questions pertaining to why the PDP has maintained silence on the killing of Kashmiri people by Pakistan terrorists when her party actively tweets on opening avenues for talks with Pakistan..
"Was the situation not bad when Vajpayee ji went to Lahore? Was the situation not bad when talks were held with the Hurriyat during Vajpayee ji's time? This violence cannot go on for long, as far as the infiltration is concerned, it should be discussed by both sides and a solution must be arrived at," Mehbooba said.
When a reporter asked her about her silence on the killing of a woman in Shopian by terrorists, the PDP chief said, "I am not answerable to you".
