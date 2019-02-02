Odisha: Minor fire in Apollo hospital

-
ALSO READ
Oppenheimer sells Apollo Hospital shares worth Rs 146 cr
Apollo inks pact with Adlux Group for 250-bed hospital
Jayalalithaa death: Apollo names 4 cops who asked to switch off CCTV cameras
Brain dead man's organs give life to three people
Will react after details of Arumughaswamy commission report submitted: Dr Prathap C Reddy
-
A minor fire broke out in Apollo hospital here on Saturday and it was doused later on.
No casualties have been reported so far, police said.
The incident took place in the morning.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and investigation into the matter is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU