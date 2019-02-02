JUST IN
Odisha: Minor fire in Apollo hospital

ANI  |  General News 

A minor fire broke out in Apollo hospital here on Saturday and it was doused later on.

No casualties have been reported so far, police said.

The incident took place in the morning.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and investigation into the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 14:02 IST

