Big blow for Mayawati as all six Rajasthan BSP MLAs join Congress

In a big jolt to BSP supremo Mayawati, all six members of belonging to Bahujan Samaj Party, joined Congress on late Monday night.

The six BSP MLAs namely, Rajendra Gudd (Udaipurwati), Jogendra Singh Awana (Nadbai), Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh Meena (Karoli), Sandeep Yadav (Tijara) and Deepchand Kheria (Kishangarhbas) took Congress membership on Sunday.

The MLAs, who were in constant touch with state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, met Assembly Speaker CP Joshi today and submitted a letter informing him about their decision to join the Congress party.

"We took a decision in order to fight against communal forces and to work for the development of the state and stability of the government. Ashok ji is the best Chief Minister and no one can be better than him for Rajasthan. I was impressed with his style of working and polity," Udaipurwati lawmaker Rajendra Gudd told ANI.

Nadbai MLA Jogendra Singh Awana said that it was difficult for them to support Congress from outside.

"We have given our resignations letter and also met CP Joshi ji and Ashok ji today. There were several challenges in front of us. On one hand, we were supporting Congress for the development of the state and on the other, we were fighting against them in Parliamentary or upcoming Panchayat elections. We all gave a thought to it. We took a decision in favour of the state," he said.

In the assembly elections that were held last year, Congress had won on 100 seats. Besides the support of BSP, which has 6 MLAs, Congress had also received the support of 12 out of a total of 13 independent MLAs. However in March this year, all 12 independent MLAs had joined Congress taking party's tally in the state to 112 which is further increased after BSP lawmakers switching sides.