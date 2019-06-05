Rajasthan: Minor thrashed for molesting priest's daughter in Pali

A minor boy was beaten up by the locals after he allegedly molested a girl, police said on Wednesday.

"The minor was caught in a compromising position with the priest's daughter following which the locals became furious and started beating him. On the same day, a case under sections of POCSO act was registered against the boy," said Anand Sharma, of Police (SP), Pali.

After interrogation, the accused was sent to a juvenile protection home. According to the police, neither the perpetrator at the time of interrogation disclosed that he was thrashed nor his medical report suggested that he was physically roughed up.

The matter came to fore after a video showing the accused being beaten up by a group of people surfaced on

"As soon as the video came to our notice, we took cognisance the same and registered a case under the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST act," the added.

Following this all the accused persons who were seen thrashing the minor boy were taken into custody, further investigation in the matter is underway.

