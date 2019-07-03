Tiware dam breach: CM Devendra Fadnavis orders probe

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday ordered a probe into Tewari Dam breach incident which claimed six lives.

Fadnavis also held talks with the Ratnagiri collector and other officials to take stock of the situation.

Chief Minister expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the incident and ordered an inquiry in the matter which will be helmed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a secretary rank official.

Fadnavis has also asked his Water Resources & Irrigation Minister Girish Mahajan to visit Ratnagiri and provide relief to affected families.

Six bodies were recovered on Wednesday after the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district breached due to heavy rain causing a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages.

Twelve houses near the dam have been washed away. Two National Disaster Response Force were deployed for relief operations.

Bhendewadi area is also affected due to this incident which falls under Tiware Gram Panchayat.

First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 15:00 IST

