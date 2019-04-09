Rajinikanth hails BJP's poll promise to undertake long time pending project to link India's rivers

Actor-turned-politician on Tuesday said he welcomed the BJP promise to undertake linking of India's rivers.

The superstar recollected that he had been a long time advocate of river linking, since the time late was

"I have been advocating the project of interlinking of rivers since the time was the Prime Minister, he had accepted my idea. The BJP in their 2019 has promised to undertake the project, it is a welcome step," Rajnikanth said.

"The BJP must implement it if voted to power. This will solve the problems of the country and people will be happier if this is done," the Tamil superstar told media persons, barely ten days before goes to the polls.

The BJP had released its titled 'Sankalp Patra' on Monday and promised the river-linking project.

The actor, who will begin filming of his upcoming AR Murugadoss-directorial 'Darbar', also reiterated that he wont be supporting any party in the ensuing This includes fellow

Single phase elections in for 39 Lok Sabha seats will take place on April 18.

