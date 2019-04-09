Sajjan Kumar and others killed my brother: Eyewitness tells Delhi court

Kumar and others killed my brother and took away our jewellery, cash and expensive clothes, said eyewitness during the cross-examination by Kumar's Sharma here on Tuesday.

During the cross-examination, Singh was shown the map of the Sultanpuri area. He was questioned about the locality in which he was living at the time when the 1984 anti-Sikh riots erupted.

On March 28, while recording his statement before the Patiala House court, had contended that Kumar led and provoked the mob during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Singh, reiterating his stand, repeated the statement during the cross-examination today.

was hearing the matter relating to Sultanpuri area incident during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

After the cross-examination, Sharma told the court that Singh's statement that Kumar killed his brother is a new revelation and that he never mentioned anything about his brother's death in the statement given by him before.

Further cross-examination is slated to be held on April 25.

Singh, who had lost his brother during the riots, is being represented by Tarannum Cheema, HS Phoolka and DP Singh.

Earlier witness Cham Kaur was also cross-examined by Kumar's in November 2018.

Riots took place in 1984 riots targetting Sikhs in Sultanpuri area of Delhi, which, witnesses have claimed, was instigated by

The former is serving a life term in the case relating to the death of five members of a family in Raj Nagar and the torching of a gurdwara in on November 1, 1984.

On December 17 last year, the court had convicted Kumar in this case and awarded him a life term.

Two weeks after Kumar was awarded life sentence by the court in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, the surrendered at the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)