I-T raids: BJP's last tactics as it is aware of losing polls, says Kamal Nath

-
ALSO READ
BJP will not win more than 160 seats in LS polls, claims MP CM Kamal Nath
MP I-T searches: Kamal Nath, Digvijaya hit back at BJP
With LS poll declaration, countdown begins for NDA exit: MP CM
BJP lodges complaint against Kamal Nath for tweeting fake photo
Will get 'full majority' in MP: Kamal Nath
-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday claimed that the ongoing Income Tax raids at the premises of his associates are the last tactics left with the BJP as the party is aware that it will lose the ensuing polls.
"They are doing this as they know they are going to lose elections and these are the only tactics left. I am not worried, nobody can suppress me," Nath told the media.
Meanwhile, Income Tax raids were over. The raids at the premises of Ashwin Sharma, an associate of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's OSD Praveen Kakkar are over, informed CRPF Commandant MS Verma on Tuesday, adding that a SHO and DSP of the state police misbehaved with the paramilitary force.
Raid was also being carried out at the residence of Praveen Kakkar who is also the private secretary to the Chief Minister. Raids started on Sunday at the residences of Kakkar in Indore and Nath's former advisor RK Miglani in Delhi, on charges of alleged tax evasion.
Officials conducted searches at 50 locations including Indore, Bhopal, Goa and Delhi, according to sources.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU