Rajinikanth 'ready' to contest TN Assembly polls if AIADMK loses

on Friday said that he will contest Assembly elections if the (AIADMK) government falls.

When asked by a mediaperson if he would contest the elections in case the AIADMK fails to get a majority, the said, "Whenever it is announced, I will be ready. I will decide after May 23rd only."

Both the Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-polls were held in on April 18. By-polls were held for the 18 out of 22 Assembly seats that were vacant.

The other three seats--Sulur, Aravakurichi AC, Thiruparankundram, and Ottapidaram -will go into polls on May 19 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

In the 235-member Assembly, the AIADMK has 115 members followed by the DMK with 88 and the eight, besides others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)