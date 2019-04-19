PM Modi steals money from people and put it in hands of his friends: Rahul Gandhi

on Friday accused of "stealing money from the wallets of people and giving it to his friends."

"PM stole the money from your wallets in the name of inflation and gave it to his friends -- Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, and If voted to power, I promise you that our party will bring back the money from his friends and transfer it into your accounts under the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY)," Gandhi said while addressing an election rally here.

"In a bid to empower women, our party will deposit the entire amount into the of the women of the household," he added.

In its election manifesto, the promised to give Rs 72,000 per year to 20 per cent of India's poorest under the NYAY scheme.

Reiterating his promise to bring in the one-tax regime, he said: "Within six months of forming the government, we will replace PM Modi's 'Gabber Singh Tax' (GST) with a 'real GST'.

also accused the PM Modi-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of taking away 27,000 jobs every 24-hours from the youth. "If our party emerges victorious in the elections, we will give 22 lakh government jobs in a year and would employ as many as 10 lakh youths in the panchayat."

"We will make a government for the poor, and unemployed youth of the country," he added.

will go to polls on April 23 in a single phase for all the 26 seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

