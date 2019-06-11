Rajiv Ranjan Singh is JDU Parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias on Tuesday was elected as the of the (United) (JDU) for the 17th

Baidyanath would be the party's in the Lower Houser of Parliament, while Dileshwar Kamat would be the

It is worth mentioning that the JDU has not joined the led Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, but has decided to stay as a part of the alliance.

on Monday had said that JDU would never compromise on its core principles, while asserting that there was no ill-will with over his party not joining the government at the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)