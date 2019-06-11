'Cabinet expansion by Fadnavis will ensure allies are satisfied'

for Finance and Planning in the government on Tuesday said that cabinet expansion will be done by Chief Devendra before the assembly session.

Speaking to media here, the said a cabinet expansion would help fulfill the expectations of the and other NDA allies.

"Devendra has decided that Cabinet expansion will be done before the upcoming Assembly Session, soon all will hear the good news. and other allies will meet their expectations," he said.

Mungantiwar's statement comes at a time when speculations are rife on an alleged rift between the and over portfolio allocation and post in Maharashtra.

The assured that will help candidates of its allies win from their respective seats in the upcoming assembly elections as per the directions of President

"The next will be from BJP and cabinet ministers from all our allied parties. This is what told us and this is what we are aiming for. Abki baar 220 paar (We will cross 220 seats this time)," Mungantiwar said.

He also said that decisions related to providing help to drought-hit areas were taken by the in the cabinet meeting held earlier today.

"In today's cabinet meeting, we talked about providing tankers and all other help to the places facing water crisis and places where monsoon will reach late. From June 26 schools will reopen, they will also get water as per their needs through tankers if the school needs it," he said.

Vidarbha, Marathwada and Khandesh regions of the state are facing severe water crisis and the situation is likely to worsen by the late arrival of monsoons.

