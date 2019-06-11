JUST IN
Since April 1, 49 people died in Odisha due to lightning

As many as 49 people have died in Odisha due to lightning since April 1, said PR Mohapatra, Joint Relief Commissioner, Bhubaneswar.

"This year we have information about the death of 49 people from April 11 till yesterday due to lightning," Mohapatra told ANI here.

He that in 464 people died in the state due to lightning during 2017-18 while the number reduced last year to 318.

"In 2017-18, 464 people died and last year this reduced to 318 people in Odisha. We are now sending messages to people to be aware of upcoming lightning so that they can save their lives," Mohapatra said.

