Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa open up about their love story

and Patralekha's love story recently got featured on Humans of page on Both actors took to their and shared the story behind how they met and fell in love.

Sharing the Humans of post on his feed, Rao, simply captioned the post, "This is Us @Patralekhaa9."

too acknowleged the story and posted, "Big shout out to @HumansOfBombay ."

According to the Humans of post, revealed that her first impression of Rajkummar was based on his role in his debut film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'. While she initially thought was "weird," when he first saw in an advertisement, thought, "I'm going to marry her."

Patralekhaa went on to add in the post that things changed when they started working together.

"It was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful and I couldn't respect him any more than I did then! We spoke about our work, love for cinema, passion... I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other?" Patralekhaa said.

Elaborating on how much Rao feels for her Patralekhaa revealed how once when he was late meeting her, he ran all the way from the airport to Juhu.

However, what stood out in Patralekhaa's lengthy post is when she wrote, "We're equals-when an article said, ' with his girlfriend, Patralekhaa', he retweeted-'Patralekhaa with her boyfriend ' I can tell you this, when you find the one-through the fights, hurdles & chaos, you should never forget to let them know you love them. It doesn't have to be with expensive gifts & dates-it can simply be with the way you hold them while they need it & when they don't. For us, we don't know what the future holds, but this, being together, is enough."

Notably, on the work front, The 'Stree' is currently awaiting the release of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', co-starring and

