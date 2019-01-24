Court orders Alec Baldwin to attend anger management programme

Hollywood pleaded guilty to a harassment charge which stemmed from an altercation over a parking spot, where he punched a man, in last year.

The 'BlacKkKlansman' actor, who appeared in court on Wednesday, was sentenced to a conditional discharge and was ordered to attend a short anger management programme as part of his plea, reported

The was charged with attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree and is due in court again on March 27.

In November, Baldwin landed himself in trouble after he punched a man over a parking space. While the individual was taken to a local hospital, the was immediately taken into police custody.

Shortly after the media reported the incident, Baldwin denied that he hit anyone. In now deleted tweets, the actor wrote, "The press reported that I punched someone. That is untrue, and that is a serious charge. A man was punched in NY recently and died.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)