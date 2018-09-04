Rajkummar's 'Made In China' to go on floors soon

After delivering a blockbuster hit, 'Stree', Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to commence the shooting for his upcoming film 'Made In China' from September 11.
Also starring Mouni Roy as Rao's wife, the flick is based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman (Rajkummar Rao), who sets on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish.
The hilarious journey and several lessons help the 'Omerta' star to become a successful entrepreneur.
Taking to his official Twitter account, noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news, writing, "The super-successful #Stree team - producer Dinesh Vijan and lead man Rajkummar Rao - are all set to commence their next film... Made In China filming begins from 11 Sept 2018 in Ahmedabad... Costars Mouni Roy and Boman Irani... Directed by Mikhil Musale."
As the title suggests, it will be majorly shot in China with some parts being shot in Ahmedabad.
The film will be directed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won a National Award for his 2016 drama-thriller 'Wrong Side Raju'. Meanwhile, Dinesh Vijan of 'Hindi Medium' fame will produce the flick.
