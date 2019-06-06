JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Yasasu sets a new model for waste to energy plant with Net Metering

Sri Lanka: Suspended Police chief blames Sirisena for not allowing him to attend NSC meetings since last year
Business Standard

Rajnath Singh briefed on defence acquisition cases

ANI  |  Politics 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on Thursday briefed on important defence acquisition cases and procurement procedures.

He directed officials concerned to quicken the procurement process, sources said.

Singh was briefed on acquisitions by Director General Acquisition Apoorva Chandra.

The Defence Minister was also briefed about the 'Make in India' initiative in the defence sector by the Department of Defence Production.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 17:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU