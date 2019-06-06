Rajnath Singh briefed on defence acquisition cases

-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on Thursday briefed on important defence acquisition cases and procurement procedures.
He directed officials concerned to quicken the procurement process, sources said.
Singh was briefed on acquisitions by Director General Acquisition Apoorva Chandra.
The Defence Minister was also briefed about the 'Make in India' initiative in the defence sector by the Department of Defence Production.
