In more trouble for in Telangana, 12 of its MLAs on Thursday met asought merger of the group with the ruling Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The MLAs met the at his residence and submitted a memorandum claiming that the decision to merge with the was taken at a meeting of the (CLP), a claim the state N rejected.

Reddy said the defector MLAs cannot claim to have convened a meeting without his permission. "The Congress will fight it democratically, we are looking for the since morning, he is missing. You people help us in finding him," he said.

He also said the MLAs have been announcing their decision to join the periodically and they should have been disqualified by the Speaker when the Congress filed a disqualification petition against them. The disqualification petititons have been kept pending, he said.

Meanwhile, another party Pilot Rohithreddy from Thandur constituency has resigned from the party and was likely to join the K Chandrashekhar Rao. He was suspended from TRS last year after which he joined the Congress. He won the election from Tandur.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, who was elected to Lok Sabha recently, has also resigned from constituency.

Speaking on the development, Congress V Hanumantha Rao said, "TRS has bought our MLAs like cattle. They are not letting me in spite, I am a former MLA, a and three-time MP. KCR is frightened of opposition. 12 MLAs havOur e been merged with TRS."

