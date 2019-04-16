Rajyavardhan Rathore files nomination from Jaipur rural LS seat

-
Union Minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday filed nomination papers from Jaipur rural Lok Sabha seat.
Rathore was also accompanied by his wife Gayatri Rathore as well as Yog guru Ramdev.
"I hope to get people's support in large numbers. In history, every country was run with the guidance of sants and gurus. It is unfortunate that political leaders in India have parted their ways from sants, mahatmas and gurus and got engulfed in corruption," Rathore said after filing his nomination.
"But I am moving ahead with blessing of my elders and guru," he added.
Extending full support to Rathore, Ramdev said: "Rathore is the pride of India. Modi ji should again be given a chance to come to power. In all aspects, the nation is safe and secure in the hands of Modi Ji. Rathore is working towards the development and progress of his constituency."
"Today I am here to bless him and I am sure he will win. I know the nation will again give Narendra Modi a chance to become the prime minister of the nation," he asserted.
Rathore, who is a former Olympian, started his political innings by joining the BJP in September 2013 after taking voluntary retirement from the Indian Army.
In 2014, he was elected as Member of Parliament (MP) in Lok Sabha from Jaipur Rural seat and was sworn-in as the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.
In 2017, the Padma Shree awardee was given independent charge of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.
Rathore has been fielded for the second time from Jaipur rural constituency despite the fact that the BJP did not perform well in the Jaipur rural assembly segments. The party bagged only two of the eight seats while the Congress won five and one went to an Independent candidate.
He is contesting against the sitting MLA and Congress candidate Krishna Poonia. Interestingly, they both are former Olympians and started their political careers in 2013.
The 25 parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan will go to polls in two phases. Polling will be held in 13 constituencies in the fourth phase on April 29. The rest of the 12 seats including Jaipur Rural will vote in the fifth phase on May 6.
