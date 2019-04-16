K'taka: EC flying squad inspects Yeddyurappa's luggage at helipad

The flying squad of the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday inspected the luggage of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa at a helipad in Shivamogga.
The details regarding whether the EC made any seizure are awaited.
Earlier, the Income Tax department had seized Rs 1.66 crore in cash during raids conducted across Karnataka. On March 28, a total of 24 premises were searched by the IT Department.
Karnataka will go to polls during the second and third phases of Lok Sabha polls on April 18 and April 23 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
