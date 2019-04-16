Navy Chief to undertake two-day bi-lateral visit to Thailand

of the Naval Staff Lanba will leave for for a two-day bilateral visit from April 17 to 19 on Wednesday.

The visit is aimed at enhancing the maritime relations between the two nations, a press release from the said on Tuesday.

"The two-day visit of the is intended to consolidate and enhance the maritime bilateral relations between and and also to explore new avenues of defence cooperation," it added.

During the visit, Lanba will hold bilateral discussions with Ponpipaat Benyasri, of Defence Forces, Armed Forces, Luechai Ruddit, Commander-in-Chief and other senior government officials.

In addition to holding important bilateral discussions, the Admiral will visit the Navy and in and the 3rd at Phuket.

The release further informed that both countries established formal diplomatic relations in 1947. Defence relationship between the two nations has matured over the years, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation in January 2012. The Defence Cooperation between the two countries is being progressed through the Annual High-Level Defence Dialogue, the 7th edition of which was held in March 2019 at

"The co-operation between the two Naval force include operational interactions, training exchanges and hydrographic cooperation. These activities are coordinated between the through the medium of Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks, the 11th edition of which was held at in March 2019."

"The is also a member of the (IONS) and actively participates in the three IONS Working Groups, viz 'Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief' (HADR), 'Maritime Security' and 'Information Sharing and Interoperability'," the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)