AP: Two dead, eight injured in bus accident

Two people were killed and eight others were injured after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus toppled on the national highway near Thotacharla village on Tuesday.
Police said the bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada when the accident took place.
The driver and the conductor died on the spot, while the injured were taken to a government hospital for treatment.
While the cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, passengers have claimed that the accident was caused by reckless driving.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
