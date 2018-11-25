Ram temple should be built only after SC verdict: Athawale

-
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, while backing Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray's demand for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, said on Sunday that the temple must be constructed only after the Supreme Court pronounces its judgment on the matter.
Addressing a press conference here, Athawale said, "I wholeheartedly welcome the demand made by Uddhav Thackeray and his decision to visit Ayodhya. However, the temple should be not constructed in an illegal manner. It is necessary to see what the Supreme Court decides. I am confident that the judgment of the Supreme Court will not go against the construction of Ram temple."
Justifying his stance further, Athawale said: "Once the Supreme Court pronounces a positive judgment that will help us to have a discussion with the Muslim clerics to find a way out and build the temple there. The judgment will bring justice to both Hindus and Muslims."
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Shiv Sena on Sunday organized events in Ayodhya, Nagpur, and Bengaluru to muster support for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and mount pressure on the Central government to facilitate the temple's construction, which is currently sub-judice in the Supreme Court.
On October 29, the Supreme Court had adjourned the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit till January 2019 to fix the next hearing date in the matter, challenging the Allahabad High Court ruling of 2010.
The Allahabad High Court in its 2010 verdict had suggested the division of the disputed land in Ayodhya, one for each of the parties the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Waqf Board and Ram Lalla.
It is believed that the Babri Masjid, which was constructed by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was allegedly demolished by Hindu activists on December 6, 1992, who claimed that the mosque was built after demolishing a Ram temple that stood there.
