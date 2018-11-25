Ram temple should be built only after SC verdict: Athawale

Ramdas Athawale, while backing Chief Uddhav Thackeray's demand for the construction of a in Ayodhya, said on Sunday that the temple must be constructed only after the pronounces its judgment on the matter.

Addressing a press conference here, Athawale said, "I wholeheartedly welcome the demand made by and his decision to visit However, the temple should be not constructed in an illegal manner. It is necessary to see what the decides. I am confident that the judgment of the will not go against the construction of "

Justifying his stance further, Athawale said: "Once the Supreme Court pronounces a positive judgment that will help us to have a discussion with the Muslim clerics to find a way out and build the temple there. The judgment will bring justice to both Hindus and Muslims."

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad and on Sunday organized events in Ayodhya, Nagpur, and to muster support for the construction of in and mount pressure on the to facilitate the temple's construction, which is currently sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

On October 29, the Supreme Court had adjourned the Ram Janambhoomi- title suit till January 2019 to fix the next hearing date in the matter, challenging the ruling of 2010.

The in its 2010 verdict had suggested the division of the disputed land in Ayodhya, one for each of the parties the Nirmohi Akhara, the and

It is believed that the Babri Masjid, which was constructed by Mughal in in 1528, was allegedly demolished by Hindu activists on December 6, 1992, who claimed that the mosque was built after demolishing a Ram temple that stood there.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)