'Uri' races ahead of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' on Day 1

-
ALSO READ
'Uri' has been the most physically demanding film: Vicky Kaushal
Uri' has been the most physically demanding film: Vicky Kaushal
'Uri' will be a special film in my career: Yami Gautam
Surgical strike is something we're proud of: Vicky Kaushal
Becoming more confident with each passing day: Vicky Kaushal
-
Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam-starrer 'Uri
Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the Day 1 figures of the Aditya Dhar-directorial on social media.
"#2019 begins with a bang. #UriTheSurgicalStrike embarks on a flying start. Should witness growth on Day 2 and Day 3. Fri Rs. 8.20 cr. India biz. #Uri," read the tweet.
'The Accidental Prime Minister', the other big Bollywood film which hit the big screens on Friday, recorded "decent numbers" on its opening day.
According to Adarsh, the film earned Rs. 4.50 crore at the domestic box office.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU