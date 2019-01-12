JUST IN
'Uri' races ahead of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' on Day 1

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam-starrer 'Uri

Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the Day 1 figures of the Aditya Dhar-directorial on social media.

"#2019 begins with a bang. #UriTheSurgicalStrike embarks on a flying start. Should witness growth on Day 2 and Day 3. Fri Rs. 8.20 cr. India biz. #Uri," read the tweet.

'The Accidental Prime Minister', the other big Bollywood film which hit the big screens on Friday, recorded "decent numbers" on its opening day.

According to Adarsh, the film earned Rs. 4.50 crore at the domestic box office.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 12 2019. 15:10 IST

