Ranveer Singh sweating out to play Kapil Dev in '83'

Ranveer Singh, known for some high-powered performances, has been working hard these days for his upcoming film, 83, which is based on Kapil Dev's 1983 World cup win.
The actor, on Friday, tweeted a video that shows him undergoing training for his next role as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's much-awaited project.
The video, which seems to have been made by the cast of the film, shows Ranveer working out in a gym and practicing on a cricket pitch in the picturesque town of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.
The clip also features the actor training with Kapil Dev, who was the captain during India's 1983 World Cup win.
Ranveer announced that the movie will be released on Good Friday next year.
"The incredible untold story of India's greatest victory! 10th April 2020- Good Friday, " the actor captioned the video.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU