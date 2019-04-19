Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry give Yankee's hit "Con Calma" a new twist

The song, "Con Calma," featuring American singer Katy Perry and Latin superstar Daddy Yankee was released on Friday. The song is the remix version of Yankee's 1992 hit 'Informer'.
Katy took her Twitter account to share a glimpse of the song. She wrote, "This is what you get when a Puerto Rican boy and a California Gurl meet! I hope this song gives u permission to move your poom poom ok."
According to Billboard, Yankee also posted a teaser of the remix on his social media account on Wednesday.
Today, Yankee surprised his fans by releasing the full song.
Daddy Yankee's "Con Calma," featuring Snow, was at No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU