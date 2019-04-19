Reese Witherspoon embraces her grey hair and fine lines

Hollywood Witherspoon, who recently celebrated her 43rd birthday, opened up about getting older and embracing that new phase of life.

Stating that she prefers being a 43-year-old woman with grey hair and fine lines, the said, "I just feel like I earned that grey hair and my fine lines. I like 'em. I so prefer 43 to 25."

"I have a point of view because I've been on this planet for 43 years, and I didn't feel that same way when I was 25. I didn't have the same things to say. I'm 43 and I've had a whole bunch of experiences, and I can speak with thoughtfulness about the changes I'd like to see in the world," People quoted an extract from Witherspoon's recent interview with Allure

While she happily embraces her grey hair, when it comes to keeping her blond locks golden yellow and shiny, the 'Big Little Lies' relies on her go-to colorist of 15 years,

"It takes three hours to have my highlights done, no joke. I go every seven or eight weeks. I'm starting to get grey around the edges of my hairline. Lorri doesn't like to call them greys, though. She says they're 'hyper-blondes," she shared.

